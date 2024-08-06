White House comments on attack on Ain al-Asad base in Iraq

"They discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing," the White House said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement came after Biden and Harris were briefed by the national security team on developments in the West Asia region.

Several US personnel were injured Monday in an attack on the airbase in western Iraq, according to US media.

Earlier on July 31, a security official in Iraq said that the US has tightened security arrangements in its Ain al-Asad military base in Iraq.

Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest US military base in Iraq, was once again targeted by rockets on July 26.

Ain al-Asad Airbase is located in the al-Anbar Governorate of western Iraq. It is the largest US military airbase in Iraq.

