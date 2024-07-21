Support for Palestinians grow as Zionists intensify attacks

Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his X account on Sunday, “The honorable and ardent Yemenis demonstrated once again that the shameful efforts of ill-wisher powers to cover up the painful tragedy of Gaza and create fear in the region and the world to stop support for the oppressed people of Palestine have failed.”

He underlined, “The more Zionist crimes against Palestinians, undoubtedly the more global support for them and heightened public hatred of the apartheid Israeli regime.”

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA