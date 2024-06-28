Azerbaijan to hold early parliamentary election

According to the decree issued by the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation is dissolved. An extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament is scheduled for September 1, 2024.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The President of Azerbaijan has dissolved the country's parliament, and early elections are scheduled for September 1.
