Jun 28, 2024

Azerbaijan to hold early parliamentary election

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The President of Azerbaijan has dissolved the country's parliament, and early elections are scheduled for September 1.

According to the decree issued by the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation is dissolved. An extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

