Iran Judiciary chief meets with Emir of Qatar

Mohseni Ejei, leading a delegation of high-ranking judicial officials, arrived at Doha Airport on Tuesday and received a welcome from Qatari President of the Supreme Judicial Council Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannad.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, the head of Iran Judiciary held a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday.
Mohseni Ejei, leading a delegation of high-ranking judicial officials, arrived at Doha Airport on Tuesday and received a welcome from Qatari President of the Supreme Judicial Council Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannad.
MNA
Your Comment