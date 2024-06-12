  1. Politics
Jun 12, 2024, 3:39 PM

Iran Judiciary chief meets with Emir of Qatar

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, the head of Iran Judiciary held a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday.

Mohseni Ejei, leading a delegation of high-ranking judicial officials, arrived at Doha Airport on Tuesday and received a welcome from Qatari President of the Supreme Judicial Council Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannad. 

