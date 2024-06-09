  1. Politics
EU's Borrell:

Bloodbath in Gaza must end immediately

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the bloodbath in Gaza must end immediately.

"Reports from Gaza of another massacre of civilians are appalling. We condemn this in the strongest terms," Borrell wrote on his X account.

"The bloodbath must end immediately," he said.

"@POTUS 3-stage plan is the way forward for an enduring ceasefire and to end the killing," Josep Borrell added.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack by Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 82,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

    Abul Khair Babu BD 11:47 - 2024/06/09
      Seems all peace process are completely eyewash , thus providing time to Israel to finish ongoing genocide as US keep continue delivery of Bombs and tank shell to Israel not providing emergency food and other human necessity to Gaza. They need Hamas free very valuable property of Gaza.

