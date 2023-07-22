  1. Sports
Jul 22, 2023, 5:35 PM

36th Cycling Tour of Iran to kick off in late August

36th Cycling Tour of Iran to kick off in late August

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – The 36th Cycling Tour of Iran, also known as Azarbaijan cycling tour, is set to be from August 26 to 31 in Tabriz, Eastern Azarbaijan Province.

Director General of the Sports and Youth Affairs of East Azarbaijan Province Habib Sotoudenejad said, "The number of participating teams and the designated routes will be announced later."

The presence of foreign cyclists in this event is an opportunity to show that the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite Western propaganda, is a safe country that enjoys many natural and historical beauties, and tourists can use these beauties easily and in complete safety, this provincial official said.

Tour of Iran (Azarbaijan) is the most prestigious cycling tour in Iran.

KI/IRN85177221

News Code 203568

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News