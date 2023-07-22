36th Cycling Tour of Iran to kick off in late August

Director General of the Sports and Youth Affairs of East Azarbaijan Province Habib Sotoudenejad said, "The number of participating teams and the designated routes will be announced later."

The presence of foreign cyclists in this event is an opportunity to show that the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite Western propaganda, is a safe country that enjoys many natural and historical beauties, and tourists can use these beauties easily and in complete safety, this provincial official said.

Tour of Iran (Azarbaijan) is the most prestigious cycling tour in Iran.

