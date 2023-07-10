Syria launches heavy attacks on terrorist positions

According to Syrian sources, the attack came in response to terrorists' recent attacks on the country's de-escalation zones.

The Syrian army also clashed with remnants of ISIL terrorists in Deir Ez-Zor, the reports say.

A large number of ISIL terrorists were killed and a number of them escaped, according to the reports.

Media sources also announced that the Syrian army forces conducted military exercises in a village in northeastern Syria.

Earlier on June 25, Russian Air Force launched an airstrike on the positions of terrorists in Syria's Idlib and Latakia.

RHM/IRN85165478