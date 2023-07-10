  1. World
Syria launches heavy attacks on terrorist positions

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – The Syrian army launched heavy artillery and rocket attacks against the positions of the Al-Nusra terrorist front and its allies in Ghab in northwest Syria.

According to Syrian sources, the attack came in response to terrorists' recent attacks on the country's de-escalation zones.

The Syrian army also clashed with remnants of ISIL terrorists in Deir Ez-Zor, the reports say.

A large number of ISIL terrorists were killed and a number of them escaped, according to the reports.

Media sources also announced that the Syrian army forces conducted military exercises in a village in northeastern Syria.

Earlier on June 25, Russian Air Force launched an airstrike on the positions of terrorists in Syria's Idlib and Latakia.

