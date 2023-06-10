Iran beat Argentina at waterpolo world U20 C’ships

The Iranian players beat the Argentinian team 15-13 in their first match in the World Aquatics Men’s U20 Water Polo Championships 2023.

The Iranian team will meet Australia on Monday.

Romania’s capital of Bucharest and the neighboring city of Otopeni jointly host the World Aquatics Men’s U20 Water Polo Championships 2023 on June 10-17.

As many as 300 emerging elite water polo players represent 19 national teams.

The teams make up six groups; Iran, Argentina, and Australia are in Group F of the event.

