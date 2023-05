Although defeated by Shameli, Sepahan club became champion of the 35th edition of the League.

Sepahan fell short, in the second leg, against Shameli 27-21 but won the tile due to the goal difference.

In the first leg, Sepahan had beaten Shameli 36-27.

Montenegrin coach Veselin Vujovic led Sepahan in the League.

