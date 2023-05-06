Japanese Urawa win 2023 AFC Champions League

On Saturday, May 6, Urawa Red Diamonds hosted Al Hilal at the Saitama Stadium for the second leg of the AFC Champions League final.

The Japanese side won the match 1-0 to become this year's Asian champions.

After competing in the finals of the AFC Champions League in 2017 and 2019, this was the third time that the two teams battled it out. Al Hilal, who defeated Pohang in the championship game last year, are the defending champion.

Al-Hilal were the defending champions for the past two editions of the 2023 AFC Champions League

KI