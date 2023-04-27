  1. Politics
Iran, Lebanon FMs hold meeting in Beirut

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib met and held talks in Beirut on Thursday.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in the Lebanese capital on Wednesday night. Upon arrival at the airport, Amir-Abdollahian was warmly welcomed by Iran’s ambassador to Beirut, representatives from Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry, representatives of the secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement and the speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives.

During his stay in Lebanon, Amir-Abdollahian is expected to hold talks with senior Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Before his visit to Lebanon, Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Oman for high-level talks with the Arab country's officials.

