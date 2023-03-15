US actively conducting reconnaissance in Black Sea area

"They have been very actively using all means of space surveillance, visual and radio reconnaissance," Naryshkin said, commenting on Tuesday’s US drone incident. An extract of his interview with TV host Pavel Zarubin’s program "Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin" was posted on the reporter’s Telegram channel, TASS reported.

"We know and understand in detail what goals the Americans have been pursuing with their recon activities and use of technical means as we try to identify the facilities and territories that are of the greatest interest to them," the Russian intelligence chief added.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, Russian airspace control systems detected an American MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle flying near the Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday. The drone flew with its transponders turned off, violating a temporary boundary established for the special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace, and published in accordance with international standards.

Russia’s top brass added that as a result of sharp maneuvering, the drone went into uncontrolled flight before losing altitude and crashing into the Black Sea. The ministry stressed that Russian fighter jets had not used on-board weapons, nor had they come into contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle, and returned safely to their home airfield.

