Mehdi Shahbazi referred to a 2023 update of Niche Collage Ranking which puts the University of Tehran on top of the Iranian universities in terms of admission of international students.

The ranking has been based on articles published in prestigious international journal in October 2021 – November 2022 time span, he further noted.

Setting up a branch of the University of Tehran in Georgia has become completed, he stated.

TM/IRN85057410