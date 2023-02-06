Erdogan warns Western missions will ‘pay’ for closures

Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticize their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts, according to Business Recorder.

Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

“The other day our foreign ministry summoned all of them and gave the necessary ultimatum, told them ‘You will pay for this heavily if you keep this up,’” Erdogan said during a meeting with youth that was pre-recorded and broadcast on Sunday.

Turkey suspended negotiations for Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession last month following a protest in Stockholm during which a copy of the holy Qoran was burned.

Erdogan said that the Western states were “playing for (more) time” and that the “necessary decisions” would be taken during Monday’s cabinet meeting, without elaborating.

Earlier on Sunday, police said they had not found evidence of any concrete threat to foreigners in the detentions of 15 ISIL suspects accused of targeting consulates and non-Muslim houses of worship, state media reported.

MNA/PR