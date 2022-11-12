Germans hold demonstrations in protest to price hike

Demonstrators protested the increase in fuel prices and also increase in the cost of living and demanded more taxes on large companies that benefit from the energy crisis.

A few days ago, the German Federal Statistics Office announced that the inflation rate in this country in October exceeded the level of forecasts and reached an unprecedented figure of 10.4 percent. This figure was higher than the market expectations of 10.1 percent.

In a statement, the Federal Statistical Office of Germany wrote that since the start of the war in Ukraine, energy prices in particular have increased significantly and have had a significant impact on the inflation rate. Energy prices in Germany in October 2022 have increased by 43% as compared to the same period of last year i.e. October 2021.

Food prices in Germany increased more than the average level and showed a 20.3% increase as compared to the same period of last year.

