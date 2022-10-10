Landslide in Venezuela leaves at least 22 dead, 52 missing

“We are seeing very significant damage here, human losses. So far, we have already found 22 dead. There are more than 52 people missing. We are working to find these people,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told reporters Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The El Pato River, located 40 miles (64 miles) southwest of the capital Caracas, swept away several homes and shops in Las Tejerias in Aragua state.

President Nicolas Maduro said relief teams were attending to the emergency.

“Faced with the difficult and painful situation caused by the heavy rains in Las Tejerias, I ordered Vice President @delcyrodriguezv, the Social Cabinet, and all security agencies, the maximum deployment for the comprehensive care of the people. They are not alone!” Maduro said on Twitter.

Maduro declared three days of mourning.

Rescuers attending to the emergency are still looking for victims in the debris left by the flooding. Businesspeople lost their merchandise, crops were affected, and many homes were swept into the river.

RHM/PR