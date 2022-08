Some 70 firefighters are battling a huge blaze next to London Bridge station in the UK which has filled the sky with black smoke, Russia Today has reported.

Meanwhile, Sputnik has reported that "A roaring fire has broken out at London Bridge forcing multiple evacuations as it blackens the sky above with smoke."

A total of 70 firefighters and ten fire engines have descended on the terrifying blaze under railway arches on Union Street, in Southwark, the Sputnik report added.

MNA/PR