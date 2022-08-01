  1. Technology
1st European woman walks in space

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – For the first time, a European female astronaut made a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS).

European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti became the first European female spacewalker on July 21, when she completed a seven-hour spacewalk outside of the International Space Station along with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

The event was also the first time in nearly 25 years that any European participated in a Russian-operated spacewalk. The duo spent 7 hours and 5 minutes configuring a new robotic arm for the Russian segment of the space station and deploying several small satellites.

