US brought nothing but insecurity, civil war for Afghanistan

Member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament Fada-Hossein Maleki met and held talks with an assistant to UN special representative for Afghanistan affairs.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country that shares common religion, language, culture, and history with Afghanistan, is sensitive to political and social developments in this county, Maleki said in this meeting.

Iran has always sought to establish peace and stability in its neighborhood, he stressed, adding that Iran supports the formation of an inclusive Afghan government with all ethnic groups, religions, and cultures living in this country.

He further noted that Iran is paying close attention to the security of its long borders with its eastern neighbors.

Despite the economic problems caused by the oppressive US sanctions, Iran has always welcomed Afghan refugees based on human and Islamic duty as well as the emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, MP added.

He went on to say, that the US military presence and occupation of Afghanistan over the past two decades has brought nothing but destruction, devastation, civil war, insecurity, an increase in drug trafficking.

The assistant to the UN special representative, for his part, said that the United Nations is well aware that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always warmly welcomed Afghan refugees and migrants over the past four decades and has suffered problems in this way.

There is currently a humanitarian crisis in this country that must be resolved with the help of the United Nations and neighboring countries, he stressed.

