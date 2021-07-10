Iran learns fate at qualifiers for 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup

The draw was held on Friday and the Iranian team has been drawn in Group B along with Tajikistan, Nepal, and Lebanon. Matches of this group will be staged in Tajikistan.

The 42 teams were drawn into 11 groups with 15 spots available at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 with Uzbekistan having already confirmed their place as hosts, the first time the tournament will be staged in the Central Zone, according to the AFC press service.

The draw divided the teams into two Regions – the West Region comprising 23 West, South and Central Participating Teams as well as the East Region, which consists of 19 East and ASEAN Participating Teams.

The Qualifiers are scheduled for October 23 to 31, 2021 with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams sealing their qualification to the Finals.

The West Region comprises six groups in total – five groups of four teams and one group of three teams – while the East Region features four groups of four teams and one group of three teams, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams sealing their qualification to the Finals.

MAH/PR