Imran Khan reacts to Pakistan exclusion from US climate conf.

“I am puzzled at the cacophony over Pak not being invited to a climate change conference!” tweeted PM Khan, The News reported.

The premier said he was puzzled as his government’s “environment policies are driven solely” by its commitment to the future generations of a clean and green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The PM said that due to this approach, his government has taken initiatives such as Green Pakistan, 10 billion-tree tsunami, nature-based solutions, and cleaning up of Pakistan’s rivers.

“We have gained vast experience in 7 years, beg with KP, and our policies are being recognized and lauded. We are ready to help any state wanting to learn from our experience,” said PM Khan.

The PM added that if the international community is “serious about countering the impact of climate change” they can look at the priorities he has laid out for the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 — COP26.

Last month, US President Joe Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Summit on Climate he will host on April 22 and 23.

However, Pakistan was the most notable omission from the list of invitees. The virtual Leaders Summit will be live-streamed for public viewing.

The Leaders Summit on Climate will underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action, international media reported. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.

HJ/PR