Envoy to Brussels warns over possibility of ISIL resurgence

The European Union and the United Nations co-chaired the fifth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region” on 29 and 30 March 2021. In view of COVID-19 restrictions, the Conference took place in a virtual format.

Iranian Ambassador to Brussels Ghoamhossein Dehghani delivered a speech at this conference.

Saying that the Syrian crisis is in its tenth year, Dehghani criticized that the international community has no serious will to resolve this crisis on the basis of international law, especially respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, Iran has always supported political solutions, he said and added that Iran, in cooperation with Russia and Turkey, has been the creator of the Astana Process with the aim of ending military operations and finding a political solution.

He went on to say that the international community has a responsibility to facilitate finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

At this critical juncture, one must be sensitive to the possibility of the resurgence of ISIL and the emergence of other takfiri terrorist groups, he added.

The senior diplomat also spoke about the imposition of unilateral sanctions on Syria, saying that these sanctions violate international law and only increase the suffering of the war-torn Syrian people in this situation.

Syria is simultaneously grappling with the two catastrophes of war and the Coronavirus, doubling the importance of reconstruction and humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, he noted.

