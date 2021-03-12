Iran respects China’s new law on Hong Kong voting system

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says Tehran respects any decision made by China regarding the country’s national sovereignty.

“We respect the decision made by China on its sovereignty,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry official webiste when he was asked by reporters on Thursday about the adoption of the new Hong Kong election law at the National People's Congress (NPC) of the People's Republic of China.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is part of China’s territorial integrity, so affairs related to it are regarded as China’s internal affairs,” he added.

“Over these years, China has shown that it well conforms to the principle of ‘one country – two systems in Hong Kong,” the spokesman noted.

“Law-making by the People's Congress of China about the election system is within the powers vested in this institution and is in line with the ‘one country – two systems’ principle,” said Khatibzadeh.

“So, any foreign interference in China’s domestic affairs which, among other things, may undermine Hong Kong’s stability, is naturally rejected,” he noted.

China approved on Thursday an overhaul of election rules for Hong Kong. According to media reports, the National People’s Congress voted almost unanimously to give pro-Beijing loyalists more power to choose Hong Kong’s local leader, as well as members of its legislature.

KI/MFA