3 CIDCA productions at Bangladesh Children’s Film Fest.

The event will be held on January 30-February 5, in Dhaka.

“Autumn Winds, Spring Winds and Two Doves” by Sadeq Javadi and “11th Step” by Maryam Kashkoulinia are among the animations competing in the event.

“Autumn Winds, Spring Winds and Two Doves”, is based on a book carrying the same title written by Ahmadreza Ahmadi.

It tells a story about two souls apart, longing for the other one and the willingness to overcome any borders to get to the other person.

“The 11th Step” focuses on the themes of freedom and captivity and indirectly persuades children to try more.

“Ocean Behind the Window” by Babak Nabizadeh is vying in the international feature films competition section.

The film centers on a small and remote island where people live under hardship. 'Borhan' is an adolescent who has made an interesting decision to help his family and to introduce the island. He collects a group, holds a carnival, and performs traditional music for tourists. Their lives on the island improve and more tourists come, but there is a big problem on the way.

Children’s Film Society Bangladesh has organized the weeklong festival, which is featuring 179 films from 37 countries namely Bangladesh, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Philippines, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Qatar, Australia, China, Thailand, Armenia, Bulgaria, Iran, and others.

The event has been annually held since 2008. This year 1,116 films from 81 countries were submitted to the festival. The slogan of the event is ‘Future in Frames’. Besides, it is featuring four workshops and interactive sessions.

According to the organizers, proper health guidelines will be followed at the festival; audiences will have to wear masks at the venues, and seating capacities will be cut by half for maintaining safety.

