Iranian sovereign independence threatens US imperial interest

Between January 1978 and 11 February 1979, Iranian people, under the leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini, the Founder of the Islamic Revolution, voiced their oppositions against the secular and US-backed rule of Shah.

The overthrown of the Pahlavi monarchy and the victory of the Islamic Revolution (11 Feb. 1979) was to the detriment of arrogant powers whose access to Iran's resources was further restricted.

Islamic Revolution ended a generation of US-installed tyranny that deprived Iranians of their fundamental rights. “It ended a generation of US-installed tyranny that deprived Iranians of their fundamental rights. Iran regained control over its sovereign independence and natural resources, the US is no longer able to plunder them,” Stephen Lendman told Mehr News Agency in an interview on the 42nd anniversary of Iran’s 1979 revolution.

“For Iran and its people, there’s no turning back to control by a repressive foreign power and its installed puppet regime. Iranian sovereign independence threatens US imperial interests by encouraging other nations under its yoke to break free,” he underlined.

Commenting on Washington’s policy, he added, “The US, NATO, Israel, and their imperial partners threaten regional and other nations worldwide that won’t sacrifice their sovereign rights to a higher power in Washington.”

He went on to say, “In late 1947, Iran demanded more revenue from its own oil. Britain’s Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AOIC) refused. In 1951, one month before Mohammad Mosaddegh became prime minister, parliament nationalized the AOIC.”

Pointing to the history of US and UK sanctions against Iran, Lendman noted “Economic sanctions and an oil embargo followed back then. British banks froze Iranian assets. Major Anglo-American oil interests supported London. Today’s anti-Iranian repression by the US is much like what occurred then in new form.”

Referring to the role of the CIA in the coup against the Mossadeq government, he said, “In 1953, CIA operative Kermit Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt’s grandson and Franklin’s cousin, engineered the agency’s first-ever coup and democratically elected Mossadeq was ousted.”

According to Lendman, since Iran regained its sovereign independence, it’s been targeted by the US and its imperial partners for regime change.

Stating that the US can never be trusted because sooner or later it’ll breach whatever it agrees to, he noted, “Whatever the fate of the landmark JCPOA ahead, US relations with Iran and other nations free from its control will remain hostile.”

Interview by Farhad Aryanpour