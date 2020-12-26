Moscow backs amb. comments on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that Viktorov’s comments in an interview with the Jerusalem Post regarding West Asia’s issues are consistent with Moscow’s position.

The Israeli regime’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Russian ambassador was summoned to the diplomatic office after an interview with the Jerusalem Post newspaper, which reported that it is not Iran but the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict that destabilizes the region.

Zakharova said, "We are surprised by the exacerbated reaction to the issues raised in the interview by our ambassador to Israel. We have repeatedly conveyed our position to our Israeli colleagues at various levels. All the statements of the Russian ambassador reproduced in the publication are in line with Russia's well-known position on the Middle East issues."

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Russia has never concealed its negative attitude towards Israeli airstrikes on the territory of Syria, as such actions contribute to destabilization in the region.

