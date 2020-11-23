  1. Politics
Iran keen on coop. for boosting peace, stability in Syria

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Addressing Syrian officials in messages, the senior assistant to the Iranian FM in special political affairs stressed Iran's readiness to cooperate in strengthening peace and stability in Syria.

Addressing the newly appointed Syrian officials, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as well as Bashar al-Jaafari Syria's permanent representative to the UN, in two separate messages, Ali-Asghar Khaji congratulated their appointment.

In these messages, Khaji emphasized the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deepen relations and cooperation with the friendly and brotherly country of Syria, as well as cooperation to strengthen peace and stability in this country.

Late Syrian FM, Walid al-Muallem, passed away early on Monday at the age of 79 as reported by Syrian media outlets, following years of poor health and heart problems.

