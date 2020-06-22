NPC plans to diversify butane chain items

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), the countdown has started for the second leap in the petrochemical industry of Iran as the first project to complete the butane chain will be put into operation in Mahshahr, southwestern Iran.

Amirkabir Petrochemical Plant is one of the successful experiences of using butane as feedstock in the petrochemical industry of Iran. Given this, Ibn Sina Petrochemical Plant is to be launched to be fed by butane.

Iran has planned for the second petrochemical leap which will be realized by 2021 or early 2022 to bring its production capacity production capacity to 100 million tons per year from currently 66 mt/y.

Once operational, the plant will supply maleic anhydride, isobutane and normal butane in Mahshahr.

Ibn Sina Petrochemical Plant is fed by roughly 71,000 tons of butane from Bandar Imam Petrochemical Plant.

