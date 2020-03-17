VIDEO: Aerial footage depicts almost empty streets of Madrid amid outbreak

Images show the most emblematic streets of the Spanish capital without pedestrians and with just a few vehicles. Spanish authorities approved on Saturday the total limit of the movement of the citizens in an attempt to stop the expansion of the deadly outbreak. On Friday Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared the state of alarm throughout the country, Ruptly reported.
TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Drone footage published by the National Police shows the streets of Madrid deserted as a result of the strict restrictions imposed by the authorities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
News Code 156828
