US obstructs release of statement over negative impact of sanctions on humanitarian aid

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman office, the US delegation together with Canada and the UK opposed passing the article proposed by Iran on the negative impact of sanctions on humanitarian assistance.

Head of Iran delegation Esmail Baghaie Hamaneh said US explicit opposition against the conference concerns over the negative influence of sanctions has proved its false claims on exemption of humanitarian aid from sanctions.

This is while many countries supported Iran's initiative, he added, IRNA reported.

Baghaie Hamaneh reiterated the fact that the US unilateral sanctions violate fundamental humanitarian principles and human rights.

The International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent is the supreme deliberative body of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (the Movement), where the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions come together with the components of the Movement to discuss key matters of humanitarian concern and to make joint commitments.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the US has blocked Red Crescent’s accounts and hampered issuing humanitarian aids from other countries to Iranian flood-stricken people.

