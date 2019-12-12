Denmark to join Europe’s coalition of Hormuz Strait

The Danish Ministry of Defense announced that Denmark will join European coalition of Hormuz Strait as of the beginning of the next year in 2020.

The European coalition of Hormuz Strait was formed in the Persian Gulf, as headed by France and with the participation of other European countries.

According to a statement released in the portal of the Danish Ministry of Defense, this country will join European coalition of Hormuz Strait along with the Netherlands.

A part of this statement is read as follows, “the Danish government has consulted with the country’s Foreign Relations Committee with regards to the participating in Europe’s maritime mission in the Strait of Hormuz and will send military forces to this coalition as of the beginning of the next year in 2020.

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also claims that this move is complementary to other efforts taken in the regional level including a parallel coalition led by the United States and with the presence of countries such as UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

MNA/4796131