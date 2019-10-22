Manama anti-Iran conference to help end Bahraini regime

“Manama Second Conference with the participation of the illegitimate Israeli regime will help end the Al Khalifa regime,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The official called on the Bahraini regime “to review its short history and think about the future of the region more rationally.”

“Definitely, Al Khalifa's Zionist Regime has no place in the future of the region,” he added.

The remarks came as Bahrain is co-hosting a so-called security conference in Manama in collaboration with the US and Poland. It is a follow-up to the US-led anti-Iran conference held in the Polish capital of Warsaw in February.

The Israeli regime has sent a delegation to the anti-Iran conference.

The Manama summit is purportedly aimed at discussing the protection of vessels in the Persian Gulf from alleged "Iranian attacks," the prevention of weapons smuggling and the protection of civil aviation.

Iran has blasted Bahrain for hosting “suspicious and provocative meetings," calling on the regime in Manama to stop acting as “a facilitator of enemy plots” in the region.

Israel has full diplomatic ties with only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, but recent reports suggest Tel Aviv has been working behind the scenes to establish formal contacts with other Arab countries such as Bahrain.

MNA