17 February 2019 - 15:46

Partition scheme does not stop at Syrian borders: Assad

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the enemies’ partition scheme does not stop at the borders of the Syrian state, but it covers the region as a whole.

Addressing a Sunday meeting with the heads of local councils from all Syrian governorates, Bashar al-Assad said the partition scheme is not something new and it does not stop at the borders of the Syrian state, but it covers the region as a whole.

“The policies of some states towards Syria depended on supporting terrorism and promoting the attempt to apply a comprehensive decentralization to undermine the authority of the state,” he added.

He further said that the country is the Syrian people’s home, not a commodity that could be stolen by thieves.

The Syrian president also hailed the local units for their performance in improving the quality of the citizens’ lives.

“The local units have become more able today to perform their tasks without depending on the central authority,” he said.

