Islamic Revolution protected against enemies' plots for 40 years

Islamic Revolution came out ‘victorious’ out of the plots waged by enemies against the country, Vahidi reiterated.

He made the above remarks in a local ceremony entitled “Forty Years of Plot, Forty Years of Resistance”, held at the venue of the University on Dec. 29, and stated, “enemies have orchestrated numerous and very complicated conspiracies against the Islamic Republic of Iran since the Islamic Revolution, so that all their plots are doomed to failure”

Decline of American power started since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and also the US Embassy Takeover, he emphasized.

Former Minister of Defense (MoD) said, “many famous revolutions failed after a short period but the Islamic Revolution was protected against the conspiracies of enemies for forty years and attained numerous achievements in this regard.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vahidi pointed to terrorism, saying that terrorism is the title that the enemies falsely attribute to Iran, while Zionist regime overtly commits terrorist acts. It is a matter of regret to say that terrorist groups are always supported by Iran's enemies.

The issues of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Convention of Financing Terrorism (CFT) are raised at the condition that Iran has been classified in the group of risky countries while some countries have been turned into a hub for the presence of terrorist groups, Vahidi criticized.

Vahidi once again reiterated that Islamic Revolution will resist against conspiracies waged by enemies stronger than the past.

