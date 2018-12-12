UN chief urges regional, intl. actors to safeguard JCPOA

The sixth report of the UN secretary general into the 2015 agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for it curbing its nuclear program, says the agreement must continue despite the US' unilateral withdrawal in May.

Guterres said the JCPOA, endorsed by the UN Security Council resolution 2231, is a successful multi-national diplomatic achievement.

Despite his previous report six months ago in which the UN chief had voiced deep concern over the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, this time he stressed the need for the survival of the deal, saying all UN Member States, regional and international actors, must secure the continuation of the JCPOA which is “fundamental to regional and international peace and security.”

Guterres also welcomed Iran’s compliance with its nuclear-related commitments under the deal, as confirmed by the IAEA’s reports, maintaining that issues unrelated to the JCPOA should be addressed separately by UN members.

He also called for expediting efforts to implement the EU’s trade mechanism (SPV) with Iran, which is an initiative to facilitate trade with the Islamic Republic in the face of US sanctions.

MS/IRN83131375