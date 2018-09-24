  1. Economy
No production increase discussed at JMMC meeting: official

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili said no production increase was discussed during Sunday’s meeting of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Algiers.

Ardebili who represented Iran in the meeting told Shana that the compliance of OPEC and non-OPEC signatories of the OPEC output cut deal was announced at 118% and 119%, respectively, during the meeting. 

“The member countries present in the meeting emphasized 100 percent compliance to the OPEC-Non-OPEC agreement,” Shana quoted him as saying.

In 2016, OPEC and non-OPEC crude oil producers including Russia struck a historic agreement to curb their overall production by 1.8 million barrels per day by December 2018. 

SHANA/MNA

