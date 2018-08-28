Iranian Judokas secure bronze medals at -66kg, +90kg

Jafar Pahlavani at +90kg faced a Kazakh rival on Tuesday and knocked him out in less than 15 seconds to secure a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian games, which are underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang where thousands of Asian athletes are competing in 42 different sports.

Pahlavani will take on the winner of the match between Uzbek and Afghan athletes within hours.

Also at +66kg, Ghanbarali Ghanbari won his match against a rival from Tajikistan in the quarter-finals and advanced to the semi-final stage. He has also also secured a bronze medal so far.

Ghanbari will face an Uzbek fighter in a few hours to reach the final match.

In women’s division, Iranian female judo fighter Tahereh Azarpayvand at -52kg won against an opponent from Kazakhstan and reached the quarter-finals. She will fight an Uzbek practitioner later today.

KI/4387766