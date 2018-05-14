Trusting US equals stupidity: Nasrallah  

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday that it is stupidity to trust US after all the experience of the past which proved US heeds attention to nobody’s interests.

“US has proved it once again that it is only occupied with its own benefits at the first stage and the Israeli interests at the second stage,” said Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday.

His remarks came after the US move to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem a week after unilaterally withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

“US holds no respect to the international law and the international community and even ignores the decisions made by itself,” he condemned US moves in the Middle East.

“All treaties and agreements are worthless for next US administrations and today they laugh at the leader of North Korea,” highlighted the Lebanese figure.

“After all these experiences it is stupidity to trust US anymore because while US ignores the interests of its own allies how it will heed attention to the interests of Arab countries,” reiterated Mr. Nasrallah.

