Endangered vulture treated, returned to nature

A benevolent citizen in the Iranian western city of Ilam treated a rare and endangered vulture back to health and returned it to Ilam’s department of environment to be released into nature.

According to the environmentalists in Ilam, the vulture was of the Egyptian type which is among the endangered birds in the world and under the protection of Iran, therefore it is necessary to locate their breeding habitats and bring them under full protection.

Egyptian vulture, a migratory bird, has practically become extinct in and around Iran over the past couple of decades. The nominate species of the Egyptian vulture has a dark grey bill, breeds in the temperate regions and migrates to the south each year.

MS/2927714