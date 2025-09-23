World leaders deliver speeches at UNGA, with focus on Gaza

World leaders gather in New York City to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, where Israel’s war on Gaza and Russia- Ukraine war are expected to dominate discussions.

Speaking to a packed hall of world leaders in New York on Monday, the UN chief Antonio Guterres called for ceasefires in Sudan, Ukraine and Gaza, describing the conflicts as devastating global stability and human dignity.

“In Gaza, the horrors are approaching a third monstrous year,” he said. “They are the result of decisions that defy basic humanity. The scale of death and destruction are beyond any other conflict in my years as secretary-general.”

The UN chief urged member states to uphold international law and implement the International Court of Justice’s binding measures related to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“The International Court of Justice has issued legally binding provisional measures in the case named Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip,” Guterres said. “The measures stipulated by the ICJ must be implemented — fully and immediately.”

His remarks came as the General Assembly officially convened for its 80th session, with the genocide in Gaza and the recognition of the Palestinian state being key points in speeches.