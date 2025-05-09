Imam Reza (AS) birth anniv. celebration kicks off in Tehran

The Cultural and Artistic Organization of Tehran Municipality has prepared many programs for the "Decade of Dignity". A large stage has been set up in Vali-e-Asr (AS) Square and at the same time, entertaining and amusing programs have been prepared for those who have participated in this grand gathering. Performances of plays, songs, and competitions are the other programs to be showcased in the grand celebration.

Thousands of cultural and catering booths are serving guests during the celebration. Among them are black nomadic tents that serve Iranian ethnic food as a symbol of different ethnicities along the way.

In addition, Iran’s Mashhad is shining with the festivities on the birth anniversary of the Eighth Infallible Household of Holy Prophet, Imam Reza (AS).

People in Mashhad converged from 15th of Khordad Square up to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the people who have come to share in the glorious celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS).

One of the interesting scenes that caught everyone's attention was the unveiling of the 1,000-meter-long cake of Imam Reza (AS). This huge cake, which is the result of nonstop efforts and management of Astan-e Quds Razavi, was prepared and distributed among the people.

Friday marks the birthday anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, whose sanctuary in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, is alive with the voices of angelic praises and the joy of countless pilgrims.

As the city celebrates the auspicious occasion, the streets leading to the holy shrine are adorned with colorful lights and decorations, making the day even more special.

Pilgrims, often overwhelmed by devotion, gather in the courtyard of the shrine, engaging in prayer, songs of praise, and celebration of the Imam’s birth.

The festivities, held on the last day of the ten-day event, “Decade of Dignity” (Dahe-ye Keramat), have illuminated not only the city but also the hearts of the faithful.

The shrine’s surrounding areas are filled with vibrant flowers, flags, and banners commemorating the event, creating a festive atmosphere.

In addition to the spiritual celebrations, the Imam Reza Shrine and surrounding areas are offering increased social services, including medical support with additional ambulances and emergency units, as well as charity projects aimed at helping the needy.

The projects include construction initiatives in rural areas and efforts to provide hearing aids to students in need among others.

The international literary event “Night of Poetry” was also held, highlighting the beauty of Imam Reza’s teachings through poetry, fostering cultural connections among pilgrims.

