US has no belief in Human Rights Council: Gharibabadi says

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony for the annual reports on human rights violations in the United States and the United Kingdom in Tehran on Tuesday which was attended by several foreign ministry officials and representatives of the Iranian parliament.

Honoring the name and memory of the martyrs during 12-day and 40-day wars imposed against the country, Gharibabadi stated, "We are unveiling reports on human rights' violations by the United States and the United Kingdom at a time when the criminal United States continues to violate the human rights of various countries. Furthermore, the United Kingdom, which claims to be a champion of human rights, has itself committed numerous violations."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with preparing and publishing an annual report on the human rights violations in the United States and the United Kingdom, he said, adding there are a few points to note regarding both reports. They cover developments concerning human rights violations both domestically and internationally from September of last year through the current year. The report on the United States is more detailed.

The US and UK, despite claiming to champion human rights, face widespread violations at home and must be held accountable to the international community and their own citizens, the deputy foreign minister emphasized.

Stating that the United States leads all other nations in the violation of human rights, Gharibabadi stated, “As the US’s human rights-violating behaviors have increased, it has also increasingly evaded accountability.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy foreign minister pointed to the human rights’ violations in the United States, stating that widespread abuses have occurred in the country regarding the rights of prisoners, freedom of expression, discrimination and racism, the treatment of immigrants, and issues of poverty and inequality.

“Accordingly, our military and strategic response to any enemy miscalculation will be unpredictable,” Qalibaf warned, adding that Iran would not confine its response to geographical limitations and would dismantle the enemy's faulty calculations along with its material and non-material assets.

The US is in no position to make claims about human rights concerning other nations, and it should first reform itself before presuming to lecture others on human rights.

He said the current interactions are taking place around the same proposal and that Tehran has received responses. If Iran’s requirements are met, the two sides could reach a diplomatic understanding, he added.

Gharibabadi stressed that Iran has neither sought nor started the war, which he said had been imposed on the country. If Washington claims to be pursuing a diplomatic solution, it must abide by the conditions Iran has clearly set out, he said.

Referring to the incidents reported on Qeshm Island on Monday night, the deputy foreign minister said Iran remains in a state of war and considers the aggression against it to be ongoing. He described this as an important legal point, emphasizing that Iran retains its right to legitimate self-defense until the military aggression has been brought to a complete and permanent end.

Reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to diplomatic negotiations, Gharibabadi said this approach is pursued with full awareness of the lack of trust in the US. “Iran is prepared for any scenario,” he said, warning that if Washington chooses to pursue another course, Iran will respond resolutely in defense of itself.

MNA/ 6998392