IRGC says it shot down US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm island

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Department, the IRGC said the drone was the 16th US MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle to be shot down by Iran. It added that the interception was carried out by an advanced air defense system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force under the country’s integrated air defense network.

The statement said IRGC forces were continuously monitoring enemy aerial movements and tracking the reconnaissance activities and flight patterns of such aircraft.

It also described the repeated failures of what it called enemy reconnaissance missions as a setback for the command of Brad Cooper.

MNA/7002032