  1. Politics
Oct 13, 2026, 11:07 AM

Araghchi says aggressors must be held accountable

Araghchi says aggressors must be held accountable

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Iran's foreign minister said holding enemies of the country accountable for military aggression and environmental damage is an undeniable necessity, adding that Iran neither forgives nor forgets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a social media post that protecting the environment against military aggression and holding the enemies of this land accountable is an undeniable necessity, adding: "We neither forgive nor forget."

He recalled remarks he made on Sunday at the first International ECOCIDE Conference at the Department of Environment, where he said environmental destruction during war is a silent crime with consequences that extend beyond the battlefield.

Araghchi said military attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran and the targeting of the country's oil and energy facilities have created serious environmental hazards. He warned these could threaten human health, natural resources, and the right of future generations to a healthy environment.

MNA 

News ID 248550

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