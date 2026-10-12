US, Israel seeking to devour Eastern wealth: IRGC advisor

Brigadier General Ali Balali an advisor to the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force made the remarks in an interview on Monday.

“Civilization belongs to the East, and they have no civilization of their own,” he said.

He added that the United States and Israel were seeking to prevent the emergence of “a new Islamic civilization.”

Balali urged neighboring Muslim countries to recognize that Washington and its allies do not want the peoples of the East and the Muslim world to become more capable or prosperous, but instead seek only to "fill their own pockets."

He further said Western powers had built their strength through the mass killings of Indigenous peoples in the Americas and populations in Africa.

He cited European countries, including France and Belgium, as examples of this historical record, criticizing Western powers for committing crimes while claiming to advocate peace and justice.

“Yet they have no history or civilization to be proud of, because civilization belongs to the East and the Muslim world,” the IRGC advisor said.

He added that Western powers were resisting the establishment of a global order based on Islamic civilization but would ultimately fail to prevent it.

Balali’s comments came amid repeated threats by US President Donald Trump since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28, according to Press TV.

On April 1, Trump threatened to bombard Iran and said US forces would “bring them back to the stone ages.” He also threatened to destroy Iranian power plants and other infrastructure.

Days later, on April 7, Trump issued an even broader warning, declaring that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran failed to meet his demands. The statement drew international attention amid fears of further escalation and threats against critical infrastructure.

MNA