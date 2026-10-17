Police brutality at nationwide protests in France continues

Demonstrators attempted to march on government buildings in Paris on Saturday during a nationwide day of protest against the high cost of living that saw hundreds of arrests, Germany's DPA reported as cited by Yahoo News.

The Interior Ministry said police secured the government buildings and blocked the protesters, adding that police remain on high alert to contain violent groups, protect public facilities and prevent looting.

At least 272 arrests had been made nationwide by the afternoon, the ministry added.

In the morning, police had used tear gas and batons against protesters in the cities of Paris, Lyon and Strasbourg.

In Marseille, protesters repeatedly tried to break into a police station, gained access to the town hall and looted shops, the ministry said.

In Lyon, a tourist information centre was set on fire and shops were damaged. The ministry said the fire brigade was prevented from intervening by rioters.

In Avignon, rioters forced their way into the courtyard of the prefecture, and in Grenoble, damage was caused to the town hall.

According to the Paris police prefecture, around 100 people were arrested in the capital for carrying weapons and other prohibited items.

Various groups joined the day of protest, which had been planned for some time, including school pupils and university students who have been demonstrating for weeks for better learning conditions.

The call to protest was spread on social media, and also addressed high fuel prices, low wages, the large number of people in low-paid jobs and problems in agriculture and the fire service.

There was also a call for a renewed yellow vest movement, feeding government fears that the demonstrations could spark broader protests.

The yellow vest protests roiled France in 2019, spreading from demonstrations against a planned increase in fuel taxes into a nationwide movement against high living costs and social injustice, which caused President Emmanuel Macron serious problems during his first term in office.

MNA