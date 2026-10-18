Foreign leaders praise Iran’s Armed Forces power, dignity

In his videoconference and virtual address during a session to review the qualification of the proposed minister of defense, Pezeshkian emphasized, “In our meetings held with the ministers and leaders of various countries, they have appreciated the courage, dignity and power of the Iranian Armed Forces.”

Commemorating the name and memory of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, martyrs of the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and also those who were martyred during 40-day war imposed by the US against Iran [Ramadan War], martyred schoolchildren and also former Iran’s Defense Minister Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, President Pezeshkian extolled the braveries of the powerful Armed Forces of the country.

In the beginning of his speech, Pezeshkian seized this opportunity to thank the powerful Armed Forces of the country in the course of defending the country in the face of US and Israel aggression against the country, reiterating that self-sacrifices and extreme power of the Armed Forces wondered the world.

Stressing the role of the country’s defensive capabilities in countering external threats, Pezeshkian referred to his meetings and discussions with officials from various nations, adding, "During foreign visits and in meetings with ministers and heads of state from different countries, they admired power, dignity, and stature of our armed forces."

Stating the excellent performance of the Armed Forces in defending the country has had a significant impact across the region, the president added, "The defense showcased by the brave Armed Forces, and the resilience they demonstrated, have left the countries of the region astonished. This defense has been a source of pride for us within the international community, and nations across the globe as well as those in the region.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the role of experts and scientists working in the defense industry sector in improving the country's military power, the president noted, the proposed defense minister has a brilliant record in defense industry of the country. His effort [Akhlaghi] along with the endeavors of martyred scientists like Fakhrizadeh and Tehrani Moghaddam, have made the country's defense power reach a position where foreign powers, despite having extensive facilities and equipment, do not dare to invade Iran easily.”

MNA/ 6981211