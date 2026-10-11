Iran president, Omani Sultan discuss bilateral cooperation

President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke by telephone Sunday morning with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, congratulating him on his birthday and wishing the Omani government and people health, prosperity and progress.

Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Sultan and the Omani government in strengthening regional peace and stability, stressing the importance of continued diplomatic consultations, expanded constructive engagement, and use of shared regional capacities to deepen understanding and cooperation.

The president noted the friendly and long-standing relations between Iran and Oman and invited the Sultan of Oman to visit Tehran, expressing hope that an in-person meeting could be arranged in the near future.

The Sultan of Oman, for his part, thanked Pezeshkian for the congratulations and stressed his country's continuing approach of supporting peace and stability in the region. He said continued close communication and consultations with Iran are among his country's priorities.

MNA