Pakistani strikes kill dozens in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Taliban interim government condemned the act. At least 100 people have been killed or wounded, including civilians, Taliban officials told BBC Pashto.

Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar said 29 militants were killed in strikes targeted at their hideouts, adding that the strikes were a response to "recent terrorist attacks against innocent people".

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of harbouring terrorists who carry out attacks on its soil, a claim the Taliban rejects.

Kabul, in turn, has previously accused Islamabad of carrying out unprovoked attacks in which civilians were killed - though Pakistan says it only targets militants.

MNA