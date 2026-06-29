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Jun 29, 2026, 10:51 AM

Pakistani strikes kill dozens in Afghanistan

Pakistani strikes kill dozens in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Pakistan launched airstrikes and sent ground troops into Afghan provinces along its border on Sunday, killing dozens, officials say.

Afghanistan's Taliban interim government condemned the act. At least 100 people have been killed or wounded, including civilians, Taliban officials told BBC Pashto.

Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar said 29 militants were killed in strikes targeted at their hideouts, adding that the strikes were a response to "recent terrorist attacks against innocent people".

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of harbouring terrorists who carry out attacks on its soil, a claim the Taliban rejects.

Kabul, in turn, has previously accused Islamabad of carrying out unprovoked attacks in which civilians were killed - though Pakistan says it only targets militants.

MNA 

News ID 245711

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