Esteghlal held by Malavan to fail to go back to PGPL table

Esteghlal and Malavan played to a 1-1 draw at Shahr-e Qods Stadium. Esteghlal defender Rustam Ashurmatov opened the scoring with a header in the 32nd minute, but Mohammad Alinejhad equalized just after the hour mark.

In another match of this week in PGPL, Sepahan gained a 1-0 victory over Aluminum.

Arash Rezavand scored Sepahan’s lone goal in the early minutes of the second half.

Also, Fajr Sepasi lost to Chadormalou 2-1 in Shiraz, Foolad and Mes played to a goalless draw in Rafsanjan, with Foolad finishing the match with 10 men.

Sepahan are table-toppers with 24 points, two points ahead of Persepolis. Sepahan have one game in hand.

Esteghlal are in the place with 21 point with one game in hand.

MNA